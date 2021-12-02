Verizon 5G Home and Business Internet now in 62 cities with latest expansions in Ohio and Florida

Verizon is rolling out its fast 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet to two more cities today with Dayton, Ohio, and Jacksonville, Florida. With the expansion, the 5G Home Internet is available in 62 cities with the business service available in 59.

Verizon announced the 5G expansion in a press release this morning:

Starting today Verizon is offering more customers more super fast 5G internet for their homes and businesses. Customers in parts of Dayton, OH and Jacksonville, FL can now sign up for 5G Home Internet or 5G Business Internet, depending on their needs. Both services are ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or work flexibly.

With Verizon’s 5G Home Internet you get:

Unlimited data, no caps or throttling

Average download speeds of 300 Mbps, max up to 1Gbps

No contract

Self-installation

Up to $500 credit to cover early termination fees

Priced from $50/month for Verizon mobile customers, $70/month without an existing Verizon mobile plan

New customers get: 12 months free Disney+ and AMC+ Google Nest Hub Max $100 bill credit



You can check availability in your area for Verizon 5G Home Internet here.

And Verizon’s 5G Business Internet offers:

Unlimited data

Plans include 100, 200, or 400 Mbps speeds

10-year price lock

Up to $1,500 credit when you switch to Verizon

Priced from $69 to $199/month

Check out more details about the 5G Business Internet on Verizon’s website.

