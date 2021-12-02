Verizon 5G Home and Business Internet now in 62 cities with latest expansions in Ohio and Florida

- Dec. 2nd 2021 7:04 am PT

0

Verizon is rolling out its fast 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet to two more cities today with Dayton, Ohio, and Jacksonville, Florida. With the expansion, the 5G Home Internet is available in 62 cities with the business service available in 59.

Verizon announced the 5G expansion in a press release this morning:

Starting today Verizon is offering more customers more super fast 5G internet for their homes and businesses. Customers in parts of Dayton, OH and Jacksonville, FL can now sign up for 5G Home Internet or 5G Business Internet, depending on their needs. Both services are ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or work flexibly.

With Verizon’s 5G Home Internet you get:

  • Unlimited data, no caps or throttling
  • Average download speeds of 300 Mbps, max up to 1Gbps
  • No contract
  • Self-installation
  • Up to $500 credit to cover early termination fees
  • Priced from $50/month for Verizon mobile customers, $70/month without an existing Verizon mobile plan
  • New customers get:
    • 12 months free Disney+ and AMC+
    • Google Nest Hub Max
    • $100 bill credit

You can check availability in your area for Verizon 5G Home Internet here.

And Verizon’s 5G Business Internet offers:

  • Unlimited data
  • Plans include 100, 200, or 400 Mbps speeds
  • 10-year price lock
  • Up to $1,500 credit when you switch to Verizon
  • Priced from $69 to $199/month

Check out more details about the 5G Business Internet on Verizon’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Verizon

Verizon
5G

5G

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12