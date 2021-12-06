Apple exec goes in-depth on Apple Business Essentials service in new podcast interview

Apple last month introduced Apple Business Essentials, a new business offering that combines device management, cloud storage, repairs, and more into a single monthly price. Following that introduction, Apple’s Jeremy Butcher joined Relay FM’s Mac Power Users podcast this week to talk more in-depth about the new program.

As we detailed last month, Apple Business Essentials is a new enterprise offering from Apple that combines device management, 24/7 phone support for IT and end-users, business iCloud storage, and an option for onsite repairs for businesses of up to 500 employees.

Butcher is responsible for Enterprise and Education Product Marketing at Apple, having spent over 16 years at the company. In the interview on Mac Power Users, Butcher offered more details on why Apple decided to venture into this category of enterprise products and who the target audience is:

“The target is small businesses. We think that up to 500 employees is a good fit for the types of features we’ve built. But really there’s no low-end minimum. If you’re a really small business, we feel like we’ve built a really easy to use product that can help you with these things as well. And it is kind of the continuation of many years of different things we’ve been doing for business. But this is absolutely the biggest step we’ve made.

The full interview is well worth a listen and you can find Mac Power Users on the Relay FM website right here.

