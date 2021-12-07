macOS 12.1 fixes bugs affecting MagSafe charging, YouTube HDR, the MacBook Pro notch, and more

Along with releasing macOS 12.1 RC to developers today which gives us a preview of all the new features and changes coming to the public soon, the release notes for the update also include a list of important bug fixes, three of which affect the 2021 MacBook Pro.

With the arrival of macOS 12.1 RC, we learned that Universal Control may be delayed past the “later this fall” date that Apple previously shared.

It also includes support for SharePlay, the Apple Music Voice Plan, and updates across Photos, Messages, Siri and Search, Apple ID, the TV app, and more.

However, more meaningful to many Mac users may be the big bug fixes that macOS 12.1 will bring. Apple confirmed in the 12.1 RC release notes that there are six major fixes:

  • Desktop and Screen Saver may appear blank after selecting photos from the Photos library
  • Trackpad could become unresponsive to taps or clicks
  • External displays may not charge some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers when connected using Thunderbolt or USB-C
  • HDR video playback on YouTube.com could cause 2021 MacBook Pro computers to panic
  • Menu bar extras may be obscured by the camera housing on 2021 MacBook Pro computers
  • MagSafe may stop charging on 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro computers when lid is closed and system is shut down

Have you had trouble with one or several of the bugs fixed in the 12.1 RC? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

