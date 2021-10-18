Apple confirms Universal Control delay, says it’s launching sometime ‘later this fall’

Following its special event earlier today, Apple has confirmed that macOS Monterey will be available to all users next week, on October 25. While the update will come with new features such as Focus mode, Shortcuts app, and SharePlay, there is one feature that will not be available right now: Universal Control.

As demonstrated by Apple earlier this year, Universal Control lets users wirelessly control an iPad or even another Mac using the keyboard and mouse of their main computer. Unfortunately, Apple never made Universal Control available in macOS and iOS betas, and pretty much all references to this feature were hidden.

For some unknown reason, Universal Control was never included in the beta versions of macOS Monterey. Now Apple confirms on its website that the feature will be available “later this fall,” which means that it will not be part of the official macOS 12 release next week.

Apple has recently made some slight changes to the Universal Control settings panel, which is now considered “beta.” Even so, users will not be able to use Universal Control with macOS Monterey 12.0. We expect that the feature will be enabled with a future release of macOS Monterey, such as macOS 12.1.

macOS Monterey RC is now available to developers and public beta testers via OTA with build number 21A558. Interestingly, macOS Monterey RC is version 12.0.1.

