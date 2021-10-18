Apple to release macOS Monterey and iOS 15.1 the week of October 25

Along with unveiling all-new MacBook Pro notebooks at its Unleashed event, Apple has officially shared the macOS Monterey and iOS 15.1 release dates. The major macOS update and iOS 15.1 will be launching next week.

Apple has been running its beta testing for macOS Monterey since June and now we’ve learned the anticipated new operating system will be available for all users with a compatible Mac soon.

In its AirPods 3 Newsroom post, Apple confirmed macOS Monterey will be arriving the week of October 25, likely the 25th or 26th. On the official Monterey page, it shows a launch date of October 25. iOS 15.1 may arrive then as well, but it could come later in the week.

iOS 15.1 re-enables SharePlay, adds support for COVID-19 vaccination cards, an Auto Macro toggle, and more.

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a totally redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, a new Focus mode, Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, Universal Control to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, and more.

But we’ll have to see if Universal Control will arrive (it officially just began testing in Monterey beta 10).

As far as compatibility, here are the Mac requirements:

  • 2015 and later MacBook
  • Early 2015 and later MacBook Air
  • Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro
  • Late 2014 and later Mac mini
  • Late 2015 and later iMac
  • 2017 and later iMac Pro
  • Late 2013 and later Mac Pro

