Apple seeds iOS 15.1 beta 4 to developers ahead of public release

Oct. 13th 2021

Update: iOS 15.1 beta 4 is now available to public beta testers as well.

The iOS 15.1 beta process continues today as Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.1 beta 4 to developers. This comes one week after the last update, which added ProRes support and a new Auto Macro toggle for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users.

With Apple having scheduled a special event for next week on October 18, we could be just days away from the official public release of iOS 15.1…

Today’s new release of the iOS 15.1 beta 4 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.1 beta 3 is 19B5068a. 

As a reminder, here’s a recap of what’s new in iOS 15.1: 

In addition to iOS 15.1 beta 4, Apple today is also rolling out the following new betas:

  • watchOS 8.1 Developer Beta 4 – Build 19R5566a
  • tvOS 15.1 Developer Beta 4 – Build 19J5567a
  • HomePod 15.1 Beta 4 – Build 19J5567a
  • macOS Monterey 12 Beta 10 – Build 21A5552a

If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.1 beta or other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

