Apple seeds iOS 15.1 beta 4 to developers ahead of public release

Update: iOS 15.1 beta 4 is now available to public beta testers as well.
The iOS 15.1 beta process continues today as Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.1 beta 4 to developers. This comes one week after the last update, which added ProRes support and a new Auto Macro toggle for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max users.
With Apple having scheduled a special event for next week on October 18, we could be just days away from the official public release of iOS 15.1…
Today’s new release of the iOS 15.1 beta 4 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number of iOS 15.1 beta 3 is 19B5068a.
As a reminder, here’s a recap of what’s new in iOS 15.1:
- iOS 15.1 beta 1 re-enables SharePlay feature following delay
- Apple adds support for storing COVID-19 vaccination cards in Wallet with iOS 15.1
- HomePod 15.1 beta 1 brings back Lossless and Dolby Atmos support
- iOS 15.1 beta 3 adds new ‘Auto Macro’ toggle for disabling camera switching
- iOS 15.1 beta 3 features native ProRes video capture for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
In addition to iOS 15.1 beta 4, Apple today is also rolling out the following new betas:
- watchOS 8.1 Developer Beta 4 – Build 19R5566a
- tvOS 15.1 Developer Beta 4 – Build 19J5567a
- HomePod 15.1 Beta 4 – Build 19J5567a
- macOS Monterey 12 Beta 10 – Build 21A5552a
If you spot any changes in the iOS 15.1 beta or other new releases from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.
