macOS Monterey RC now available to developers ahead of public release next week

Following its October “Unleashed” special event, Apple has just released macOS Monterey RC (Release Candidate) to developers and public beta users. This comes ahead of the official public release of macOS 12, which has been set for October 25.

macOS Monterey shares most of the features already introduced with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, including Focus mode for notifications, Portrait mode in FaceTime, Live Text, iCloud+, SharePlay, redesigned Safari, and more.

There are also system-wide translations and Universal Control, which lets users wirelessly control an iPad or even another Mac using the keyboard and mouse of their main computer. Other new features include the Shortcuts app for the first time on macOS, AirPlay to Mac, on-device dictation, and Spatial Audio for AirPods users.

macOS Monterey RC is now available to developers and public beta testers via OTA with build number 21A558. Interestingly, macOS Monterey RC is version 12.0.1.

Here’s the full list of Macs compatible with macOS Monterey:

2015 and later MacBook

Early 2015 and later MacBook Air

Early 2015 and later MacBook Pro

Late 2014 and later Mac mini

Late 2015 and later iMac

2017 and later iMac Pro

Late 2013 and later Mac Pro

To get the update on a Mac currently running macOS Monterey beta, go to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app. You can also download macOS Monterey from Apple’s Developer website our public beta website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

