watchOS 8.3 RC now available with Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, more

Apple is seeding today the release candidate version of iOS 15.2, tvOS 15.2, and macOS Monterey 12.1. For Apple Watch users, watchOS 8.3 is set to bring Apple Music Voice plan support and more.

Update: Now available to public beta testers as well.

Today’s build is 19S55. With watchOS 8.3, Apple is bringing:

Apple Music Voice Plan gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Support for App Privacy Report to record data and sensor access

Fixes an issue where notifications may interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users.

This Apple Music plan is perfect for a single subscriber. With the new “Voice Plan,” people will rely on Siri to listen to songs on the service.

For $4.99, subscribers will have access to 90 million songs, tens of thousands of playlists, and stations on all their Apple devices.

“Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world.”

Apart from that, it’s important to note some of the features available with watchOS 8:

There’s a new version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness;

Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking;

Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories;

Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail on watchOS 8;

Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages;

App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos;

Find My now includes items (including AirTags);

Weather includes next hour precipitation;

Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time;

Tips is now available on the Apple Watch;

Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages.

