iOS 15.2 shows a service history of repaired parts in your iPhone

With iOS 15.2, Apple is giving iPhone owners even more information about repaired parts in their devices.

In Settings -> General -> About, there is a new section describing the Parts and Service History of the current device, including whether they are identified as genuine Apple parts, links to the date of when the service took place at Apple, or if the part is unknown and not recognized as an Apple-official component.

Prior to iOS 15.2, these messages would only alert users to the presence of unknown parts.

The Parts and Service History section will only appear if something inside the iPhone has been replaced, otherwise it will not be visible.

Genuine Apple parts will include links to the corresponding service information on the web, including the exact date and time.

An unknown part will be flagged with a warning indicator. The Unknown part message may appear if the part is non-genuine, was already used in a different iPhone, or is not functioning correctly. Apple says that these messages are informational only and the presence of unknown parts do not stop your device from working. (Of course, it is recommended that you only use genuine Apple-endorsed parts with your iPhone.)

Depending on your model of iPhone, Settings can detect the status of different components.

For an iPhone XR, XS, and later, only battery part information will be available. iPhone 11 models report both battery and display repair details. iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models report battery, display, and camera information.

A common scam for a malicious repair shop is to advertise genuine Apple parts repair but save money by surreptitiously using aftermarket components.

If iPhone customers are getting their phone replaced at unauthorized outlets, they can use the Settings screen to verify that the repair was carried out as sold.

Similarly, if you are buying a preowned device, you can use this screen to quickly check that the phone is being sold in the condition that it was advertised.

The addition of this screen may also be in anticipation of the Self-Service Repair program rolling out next year, which will open up a much larger distribution channel for the sale and resale of genuine Apple parts.

