Satechi launches Thunderbolt 4 Dock for the new MacBook Pro alongside two USB-C hubs

Satechi is out today with a lineup of new accessories for Mac including two USB-C hubs as well as a full-featured Thunderbolt 4 Dock. The latter includes three USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, a UHS-II SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock headlines its new Mac connectivity accessories. Aimed at owners of the new MacBook Pro notebooks (and the rest of the Apple Silicon Macs), it features the ability to work with high-powered peripherals with up to 40 Gbps data speeds, outputs 96W for charging, and more.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock specs:

3 x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports (up to 40 Gbps)

3 x USB-A ports (3.1 gen 2 up to 10 Gbps)

1 x USB-A port (2.0 for charging)

Gigabit Ethernet

UHS-II SD card reader

3.5mm headphone/microphone port

Kensington lock slot

Removeable power adapter

TB4/USB-C cable included

Aluminum build

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 is available now direct from Satechi as well as at Best Buy priced at $299.99.

USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 and USB-C Multiport MX Adapter

For those that don’t need full Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Satechi also has two new USB-C adapters.

First up, the USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 includes:

2x HDMI with support for 4K (60 Hz for first, 30Hz for second)

1x USB-C charging port

1x USB-C data port

2x USB-A 3.0 ports

Up to 85W charging

Priced at $149.99 from Satechi and Best Buy

Finally, the USB-C Multiport MX Adapter designed specifically for M1-powered Macs and iPads offers:

2x HDMI with 4K support (60 Hz for first, 30Hz for second)

2x USB-A 3.0 ports

1x USB-C fast charging port

1x USB-C data port

SD/micro SD reader

Gigabit Ethernet

Up to 100W charging

Priced at $179.99 from Satechi and Amazon





FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: