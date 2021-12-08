Satechi launches Thunderbolt 4 Dock for the new MacBook Pro alongside two USB-C hubs

Satechi is out today with a lineup of new accessories for Mac including two USB-C hubs as well as a full-featured Thunderbolt 4 Dock. The latter includes three USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, a UHS-II SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and more.

Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock headlines its new Mac connectivity accessories. Aimed at owners of the new MacBook Pro notebooks (and the rest of the Apple Silicon Macs), it features the ability to work with high-powered peripherals with up to 40 Gbps data speeds, outputs 96W for charging, and more.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock specs:

  • 3 x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports (up to 40 Gbps)
  • 3 x USB-A ports (3.1 gen 2 up to 10 Gbps)
  • 1 x USB-A port (2.0 for charging)
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • UHS-II SD card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone port
  • Kensington lock slot
  • Removeable power adapter
  • TB4/USB-C cable included
  • Aluminum build

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 is available now direct from Satechi as well as at Best Buy priced at $299.99.

USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 and USB-C Multiport MX Adapter

For those that don’t need full Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Satechi also has two new USB-C adapters.

First up, the USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 includes:

  • 2x HDMI with support for 4K (60 Hz for first, 30Hz for second)
  • 1x USB-C charging port
  • 1x USB-C data port
  • 2x USB-A 3.0 ports
  • Up to 85W charging
  • Priced at $149.99 from Satechi and Best Buy

Finally, the USB-C Multiport MX Adapter designed specifically for M1-powered Macs and iPads offers:

  • 2x HDMI with 4K support (60 Hz for first, 30Hz for second)
  • 2x USB-A 3.0 ports
  • 1x USB-C fast charging port
  • 1x USB-C data port
  • SD/micro SD reader
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • Up to 100W charging
  • Priced at $179.99 from Satechi and Amazon

