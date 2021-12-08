YouTuber sends AirTags to North Korea to put DHL shipping claims to the test

Jonathan of the YouTube channel Megalag previously grabbed the attention of the internet when he used Apple’s AirTag tracker to follow packages sent to North Korea, Elon Musk, and Apple CEO Tim Cook (the latter of which was returned to him with a letter). The AirTags sent to North Korea could not be delivered, prompting him to try again in order to figure out why.

Anyone who orders packages online or ships packages often has likely dealt with the odd missing package or failed delivery, but those packages probably weren’t destined for North Korea.

Jonathan started this journey on his YouTube channel in May in order to test how well AirTags worked to track packages that were sent overseas. In order to test this, he used DHL to send AirTags from Germany to Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and North Korea. The AirTags worked surprisingly well, even picking up some location information while in the air on a cargo plane.

While the AirTag sent to Cook managed to reach its intended destination and was returned with a letter, the North Korea-bound AirTags ended up stuck in a German AirPort, South Korea, and Beijing.

In his latest video, along with sending another AirTag to North Korea, he got back one of the initial packages bound for the country.

After receiving identical letters about the packages (of which he had the current location) being lost despite an investigation, and with the packages later being found, he speculated that this could be because DHL finds it more cost-effective to just pay off customers rather than actually searching for missing items. Check out his video below.

While it isn’t practical for every package you send, perhaps sending a $29 AirTag along with more expensive packages can serve as a sort of extra insurance, or at least, some peace of mind – especially when sending gifts this holiday season.

