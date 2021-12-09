120FPS Gaming on Mac – GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Membership [Video]

9to5Mac has done an overview of GeForce NOW before. But since then, not only has the new MacBook Pro with a 120Hz ProMotion display been released, but NVIDIA also launched a brand new membership tier for GeForce NOW that together with the new MacBooks offers a major step up in performance.

RTX 3080 Membership

NVIDIA has just launched the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership; which is powered by 3rd generation servers with RTX 3080-class GPUs. This means anyone with this membership will get up to 1440p 120fps performance on games you’re streaming. And for those with the new MacBook Pro; you’ll be able to experience the fluidity of HFR gaming without connecting an external display.

Low Latency Gaming

When streaming games and especially online games, latency is a huge deal. The new RTX 3080 membership provides the lowest latency possible on GeForce NOW, allowing you to make sure you’ve got the best possible engagement with the games you’re streaming. For someone involved in competitive gaming, this is a must-have feature.

GeForce NOW has never had a lacking content library. But they’re now including games into the library that are directly compatible with the RTX 3080 membership features. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Guardians of the Galaxy, Crysis Remastered and Far Cry 6, just to name a few.

One of the best aspects of this membership is the freedom to customize your gaming experience with each individual game. With each game you can tweak individual graphics settings to refine the experience for the game you’re playing. This is just one of the many ways GeForce NOW brings that PC gaming experience to Mac users.

As a Mac user, it’s hard to find a nice solution for gaming without having to jump through a bunch of hoops. Thankfully, GeForce NOW makes Bootcamping and external GPU’s a thing of the past. There’s never been this simple of a solution for high-end gaming on Mac like this. And that’s why we highly encourage you to check out and try GeForce NOW for free.

