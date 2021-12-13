Apple University dean graduates to startup life, leaving the company after 13 years

Bloomberg reports that Apple University dean Joel Podolny left the company this year for a new opportunity at a startup.

Joel Podolny, the longtime dean of the Apple University in-house management training school, left the company earlier this year to join a startup, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

While the startup is unnamed in the report, Bloomberg adds that “a pair of new co-deans who had previously reported to [Podolny]” replaced the long-time Apple employee after departing.

Podolny joined Apple 13 years ago in 2008 for a vice president role as dean of the Apple University initiative to maintain the company’s strategies and culture internally.

The former Apple University dean published a detailed piece last year that articulates Apple’s structure and leadership qualities it values. Podolny hasn’t been featured on Apple’s leadership page in four years, although his role at the company was unchanged.

