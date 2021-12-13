Hands-on: Bring your Apple Watch challenges to life with Activity Awards enamel magnets

The Apple Watch includes a variety of ways to motivate you for working out, including streaks, achievements, challenges, and awards. But if you want to transform your digital Apple Watch awards into physical awards, Activity Awards is a company that does exactly that. Head below for our hands-on.

Activity Awards sells physical magnet versions of over 40 Apple Watch awards. These include things like the classic Close Your Rings design, monthly challenges, the longest move streak award, and much more. Activity Awards is impressively quick at rolling out the latest awards, offering physical representations of recent Apple Watch challenges such as Earth Day 2021, Yoga Day, and International Dance Day

The awards are made out of a beautiful enamel, and the magnets feature an impressively strong design. I personally have had the opportunity to check out the Activity Awards for the Move Streak Award, 365 Day Move Goal, Perfect All Activity Week, 2020 New Year Award, Thanksgiving 5K Award, and Veteran’s Day Award.

One of the most impressive things to me about Activity Awards is just how accurate the enamel recreations of the Apple designs are. The precision of the intricate designs is practically perfection. Here are some specs on the All Activity Perfect Week award:

Soft Enamel Pin

Recessed Magnetic Backing

Gold Metal Details

Measurement: 1.33″ (34 mm)

Thickness: 0.25″ (5 mm)

Weight 0.70 oz or 20 grams

One change that Activity Awards recently made is switching to a more durable and easier to pry apart design. The company says that the previous design was thinner and more breakable, so this updated design leaves a small gap at the top to make it easier to grab onto. It’s nice to see the company keep iterating on its designs in response to feedback.

Something that will be interesting to watch going forward is Apple’s response to Activity Awards. The magnets obviously bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s own designs for Apple Watch awards, but Activity Awards is very clear that it is an independent company that simply exists to celebrate the Apple Watch ecosystem.

You can order Activity Awards from the company’s website. There are over four different designs from which to choose – including some slick “blacked out” options – and prices start at $8.99.







