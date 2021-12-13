Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new lows of $50 off, save on all M1 Mac models, more

Starting off another week, all of today’s best deals are headlined by new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 at $50 off. That’s alongside discounts on all of the M1 Mac models, including $149 off Mac mini, new lows on 24-inch iMac, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 deals take $50 off

Amazon is currently offering the best prices we’ve seen to date on the all-new Apple Watch Series 7 lineup. Right now, the 45mm GPS model is down to $379. Normally fetching $429, you’re looking at $50 in savings while beating our previous mention by $61 to mark a new all-time low. Additional models are also on sale starting at $349 as well.

If the other discounts we’ve seen throughout the rest of the holiday shopping season weren’t enough to catch your eye, today’s sale certainly should. As the latest fitness tracker to join the lineup, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Headlined by the noticeably larger screen, there’s now added IP6X dust-resistance to pair with the usual fitness tracking features. There’s also a new fast-charging mode, which can deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes.

Save $149 on M1 Mac mini

Amazon now offers the latest Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $750. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at $149 in savings with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen in several months and marking the lowest price of the holiday season. Over at B&H, you can score the entry-level 256GB model for $570, down from $699.

A notable way to bring Apple’s M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini not only provides a low-profile solution for outfitting the workstation, but it also gives you the added flexibility of being able to choose your own display. Despite its small footprint, you’re looking at the same power as the rest of the M1 lineup with up to 512GB or storage and 8GB of RAM to balance out the pair of Thunderbolt ports. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

All of the other M1 Macs on sale, too!

Amazon currently offers the Apple 24-inch M1 iMac 8-core GPU/256GB for $1,399 in silver. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to a new Amazon all-time low at $100 off and $51 below our previous Black Friday mention.

Bringing M1 to the desktop, the latest iteration of iMac was just refreshed with Apple Silicon earlier in the year and arrives with a refreshed design both inside and out. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there are six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback, not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports and 256GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. This elevated model also come with the unique feature of added Ethernet connectivity in the power brick.

Philips Hue refurbished sale goes live

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $18. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lightstrips to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Shop everything right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

