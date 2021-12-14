Apple adds nine new Scotland and Iceland aerials to Apple TV screensaver lineup

- Dec. 14th 2021 12:32 pm PT

As part of the tvOS 15.2 release yesterday, Apple announced it was adding new Apple TV screensavers featuring aerial flythroughs of Iceland and Scotland.

With this update, the screensaver rotation has added three videos of Scotland and six of Iceland, for a total of nine new additions.

As always, the Apple TV box only downloads new screensavers periodically so you might not see them pop on your TV right away.

If you want to increase the chance of seeing them, go into the Aerial screensaver preferences in Settings and change the download frequency to download new videos daily.

If you just want to enjoy the stunning new eye-candy, check them out in this post on my personal blog which collates all of the Apple TV screensavers, streaming from Apple’s servers. You can find the new ones under the ‘Iceland’ and ‘Scotland’ categories.

