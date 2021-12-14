Some users are not seeing the macOS Monterey 12.1 update on M1 Macs

Apple yesterday officially released macOS Monterey 12.1 for all users. However, the update, which comes with SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan, Hide My Email, and other enhancements, is not showing up for everyone – that’s what some M1 Mac users have been saying.

While the latest version of macOS 12.1 should be available to everyone, it seems that some users are unable to download and install it. More specifically, it seems that the issue has been affecting users of Macs with the M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips.

Microsoft journalist and Senior Cloud Developer Advocate Christina Warren reported on Twitter that the macOS 12.1 update is simply not showing up in the System Preferences app. Other Mac users on Reddit also seem to be experiencing the same problem.

Anyone else having issues installing macOS 12.1 on an M1 Max? I get prompted for latest Xcode tools but nothing for macOS itself and I can’t force it. Some people on Reddit resort to recovery mode but I don’t want to do that.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be an easy workaround for this problem so far. 9to5Mac’s Bradley Chambers tried to download the full installer of macOS Monterey from the App Store, but the download gets stuck at 52%. Warren mentioned on Twitter that she had the same issue.

Yeah, it won't even load — and downloading the installer got me stuck at 52 minute mark. Sigh. — Christina Warren (@film_girl) December 14, 2021

For now, the only solution to update affected Macs is to enter Recovery Mode and reinstall macOS, as the tool will download the latest version of the operating system. Apple is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Were you able to update your Mac to macOS Monterey 12.1? Let us know in the comments below.

