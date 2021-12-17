TikTok to launch its own delivery service with food from viral videos

TikTok is well known as a social network for short videos, but what if someone told you that TikTok is also a restaurant? That’s exactly what the company is about to become in the US with the announcement of TikTok Kitchen, which will take viral food videos to the next level with a food delivery service.

The social network is partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to turn meals from popular TikTok videos into actual dishes that users can order. TikTok Kitchen will launch in about 300 US locations in 2022. The company already has plans to serve more than 1,000 locations by the end of next year.

Customers will be able to order dishes that have gone viral on TikTok such as baked feta pasta, a smash burger, corn ribs, and pasta chips. As noted by TechCrunch, baked feta was one of the most searched dishes on Google in 2021 after it gaining popularity on TikTok.

It’s unknown whether these dishes will be permanent on the TikTok Kitchen menu or if they will be available for a limited time. The report mentions that the creators will receive credit for these dishes, which will be “featured prominently throughout the partnership.”

“Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go to both support the creators who inspired the menu item and to encourage and assist other creators to express themselves on the platform in keeping with TikTok’s mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to its users,” TikTok said.

TikTok notes that the idea of TikTok Kitchen is more about offering foods that have gone viral on the web to fans rather than an attempt by TikTok to become an actual restaurant. TikTok Kitchen is expected to be launched in March 2022.

