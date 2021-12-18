iOS devices are now supported in JumpCloud’s device management solution

JumpCloud launched its mobile device management platform in May of 2020, but it only supported macOS devices. Today, JumpCloud is now supporting iOS devices as well.

At launch, JumpCloud is supporting the following iOS configuration options:

Require a passcode

Put web shortcuts on the home screen

Custom configuration for policies, applications, and profiles

Allow users to opt in or out

Lock the device remotely

In early 2022, JumpCloud plans to release automated device enrollment for iOS and iPadOS devices. Soon after, it will add the option to deliver VPP apps to corporate-owned and personal iOS and iPadOS devices.

JumpCloud designed its iOS MDM offering to offer safety standards that do not compromise privacy for employees or employers. Company data is always kept separate from personal data on the device, so companies can never access personal information like an employee’s messages or photos. In keeping with this privacy separation, unenrolling from JumpCloud’s BYOD will only remove corporate data from the device. The employee’s personal data will remain untouched.

Companies wanting to get started with JumpCloud can manage ten devices for free.

