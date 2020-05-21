JumpCloud expands Apple enterprise offering by adding MDM solution

JumpCloud, the makers of the popular cloud directory service, is expanding its product portfolio to offer a new mobile device management solution for Apple enterprises. JumpCloud has been a popular ‘directory-as-a-service’ vendor for Apple enterprises looking to move away from Microsoft’s Active Directory. The JumpCloud MDM solution will work directly with Apple’s MDM APIs.

“JumpCloud’s cloud-based device management capabilities for Mac, Windows, and Linux have been successfully used by organizations around the globe for remote management, access control, and security,” said Greg Keller, chief technology officer at JumpCloud. “COVID-19 amplified this need for IT and system administrators, instantly forcing them to develop strategies for how devices, and all user access controls, could be securely managed outside the confines of their brick-and-mortar domains. We’re proud to be a part of Apple’s certified MDM vendor ecosystem and offer deeper deployment and management capabilities for macOS alongside our Windows and Linux fleet support.”

JumpCloud’s new MDM solution supports Apple’s Device Enrollment Program through Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager. Through Apple’s MDM APIs, JumpCloud can:

System access and permissions control

Device Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and Password management

Device Security policy configurations

Device wipe, restart, lock, and shutdown commands

Full-Disk encryption with secure recovery key escrow

Device-level Insights for host and application asset inventory and threat detection

9to5Mac’s take on JumpCloud MDM

I hosted a panel last week through the Tennessee Association of Independent Schools, and JumpCloud was a constant mention among the IT directors across the state. They solve a real problem for Apple organizations who are looking to simplify identity management.

As more companies are looking to work from home, it makes sense to look at JumpCloud’s directory solution, so they’ll have an existing relationship with several organizations already. I haven’t had a chance to demo the product yet, but I know they are among one of the most respected vendors in the Apple IT environment. For customers who are integrating Jamf and JumpCloud today, nothing with that relationship will change.

