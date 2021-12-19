Gurman: ‘Strongly believe’ Apple will launch a new external display for Macs

- Dec. 19th 2021 6:14 am PT

0

A wave of rumors recently has indicated that Apple is ramping up its efforts to launch a new external display at lower price than the Pro Display XDR. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that he “strongly believes” Apple will “launch a new external monitor for its latest Macs.”

In the Q&A section of the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman is asked whether he believes Apple will launch a new external display for Mac. Gurman explains that he “strongly believes” Apple is working on exactly this.

He writes in response to the question:

I strongly believe [Apple will launch a new external monitor for its latest Macs.] A lower-cost monitor, I think, would be a hot seller for those looking to add a larger screen to their new MacBook Pro without spending the equivalent of a luxury car down payment on the Pro Display XDR. At this point, the cost of building that monitor has likely come down, and with a few tweaks and perhaps a slight drop in brightness, Apple might be able to get to a similar quality monitor (at a slightly smaller size) at perhaps about half the price. By the way, it’s still hilarious that Apple tried to justify the current monitor’s price by comparing it to a $43,000 Hollywood-grade reference monitor. 

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s plans for a lower-priced external display. Just last week, a leaker indicated that Apple is in “early development” of 24-inch and 27-inch external displays. Apple is also working on a successor to the Pro Display XDR, as 9to5Mac has reported.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg also reported on Apple’s plans to launch a cheaper external display back in January. Unfortunately, additional details about this effort remain unclear. But as we’ve said many times, the lack of a more affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR is a glaring hole in Apple’s lineup. Right now, only Apple-approved options include the LG UltraFine 4K and LG UltraFine 5K

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.