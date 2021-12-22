‘Reality Tasks’ is the latest productivity app to take advantage of SharePlay

Reality Tasks is a task and project management app for teams and individuals. With a very Apple-style design, it helps you organize your day and your team’s day supporting iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Now, the app was just updated with SharePlay as Apple recently released macOS 12.1 with this feature.

With SharePlay support, it’s easier to share the tasks while on a FaceTime call using the app. Here’s how Apple described this feature, which is available since iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS 12.1:

SharePlay, a powerful set of features for shared experiences while on a FaceTime call, has introduced new ways for Apple users to stay connected. With SharePlay support (…) users can watch movies and TV shows, listen to music, or complete a workout with friends together on a FaceTime call. (…) With screen sharing support, users can also browse the web together, look at photos, or show their friends something in a favorite app.

Not only that, but Reality Tasks also can help users with:

Templates: You can organize your tasks in a to-do list and kanban template, or you can create one from scratch;

You can organize your tasks in a to-do list and kanban template, or you can create one from scratch; Tasks: With multiple color options you can create compelling tasks;

With multiple color options you can create compelling tasks; Reminder & deadline: Assign deadlines and reminders to tasks to never forget them;

Assign deadlines and reminders to tasks to never forget them; Collections: You can organize your thoughts in collections and subcollections to observe them clearly;

You can organize your thoughts in collections and subcollections to observe them clearly; Gestures: Use simple drag and drop gestures to move tasks between the subcollections or to reorder them;

Use simple drag and drop gestures to move tasks between the subcollections or to reorder them; Dark/Light mode: The app supports dark and light modes;

The app supports dark and light modes; Collaborate: Share Collections with your teammates to collaborate on a project.

You can use Reality Tasks both offline and online. With Cloud Sync feature, all of your data is synced across the devices in real-time. The app also offers the best experience in each of Apple platforms, such as iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices.

Users can take advanced of widgets in three different sizes for iOS and iPadOS while keyboard shortcuts help you add and manage tasks.

For Reality Tasks premium features, people can create unlimited tasks with reminders and deadlines while also sharing and collaborating in projects.

Premium users can choose between a monthly or a yearly subscription, starting at $2.99. You can find the app on the App Store here.

