Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $90, official Apple Watch bands from $29, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a price cut on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at $90. That’s alongside a collection of official Apple Watch Sport Bands from $29 and the first discount on Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is an iPhone 13 must-have

Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $90. With delivery ahead of Christmas, today’s discount marks a return to the Black Friday price just in time to serve as a last-minute gift. While we’ve seen it for less, this is still one of the first notable discounts since launching earlier in the year.

Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or new iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts from $29

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch Sport Bands in both 45 and 41mm styles starting at $39. Available in different colorways, these are down from the $49 going rate, marking some of the first discounts, and are up to 20% off. Going with the previous-generation 44mm Cactus model at Best Buy drops the price down to $29, totaling 40% in savings.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a variety of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out and other tasks, the Nike+ editions which are also on sale, double down on the fitness-focused design with compression-molded holes for added comfort.

Philips Hue’s new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip sees first discount

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $162. Normally fetching $180, you’re looking at the very first standalone discount with $18 in savings and a new all-time low up for grabs.

As the latest addition to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures six feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Dell Ultrasharp Webcam vs. Razer Kiyo Pro [Video]

NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic Pro X Series brings pro audio hardware to creators [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: