Deals: AirPods Max now $100 off, Twelve South 20% off Apple accessory sale, more

We’ve made it halfway through the week and a new selection of deals are up for the taking. Headlining is an AirPods Max discount at $100 off. That’s alongside a 20% off Twelve South New Year’s sale and selection of Apple’s iPhone 13 cases starting at $37. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Max discount delivers Spatial Audio at $100 off

Amazon is offering the Apple AirPods Max for $449 in two styles. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as one last chance to save before 2022 rolls around. Today’s offer is not only the best in nearly a month, but also $7 below our previous mention.

Arriving as Apple’s flagship listening experience, the AirPods Max sport an over-ear design comprised of aluminum that pairs with a knit mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. The feature set is just as premium, with best in class active noise cancellation pairing with Apple’s H1 chip, Hey Siri support, and Spatial Audio playback. Get all of the details in our hands-on review, which details why today’s AirPods Max discount is even more notable.

Twelve South launches 20% off New Year’s sale

Twelve South is ending 2021 by launching a 20% off sitewide New Year’s sale today, marking down its entire collection of Apple accessories in the process. Ranging from some of its most re cent releases that just hit the scene this fall to some of its most popular cases, chargers, and other gear, you’re looking at free shipping across the board. The discount will also automatically apply once added to your cart. Leading the way is the new PowerPic mod Wireless Charger at $48. Normally fetching $60, this is only the third notable discount since launching earlier this fall and matches the all-time low.

Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable option.

Save on Dreametech robotic vacuums

Dreametech is now rolling out a series of promotions across its popular stable of smart robotic vacuums, with the Bot Z10 Pro leading the way at $479.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, you’re looking at 20% in savings and one of the all-around best discounts yet. Featuring both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this model has 4000Pa suction power as well as a 150-minute runtime. Though the best feature has to be its companion dirt disposal unit, which holds 65 days worth of dust and debris before it’s time to empty.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking the Dreametech Bot L10 Pro at $391.99, as well as the Bot D9 for $247.99. These aren’t as high-end as the Z10 Pro, but still deliver autonomous cleaning functionality.

Nearly all of Apple’s iPhone 13 cases on sale from $37

Amazon is now discounting nearly the entire collection of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases starting at $37. Delivering the best prices to date across the entire lineup, today’s discounts provide 24% in savings on covers for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets. Having just been released earlier this fall, you’re looking at everything from silicone and clear cases to higher-end leather offerings in a variety of styles, all of which come equipped with MagSafe support. Not to mention, the use of premium materials to deliver the expected Apple seal of approval that make these so popular with our audience.

Headlining the iPhone 13 case sale, Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your handset in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

