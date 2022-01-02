Gurman: Apple developing new external display that’s around half the price of the Pro Display XDR

In his first Power On newsletter of 2022, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman gives a tidbit about Apple’s development of a new external display. According to the journalist, the next external monitor, which is different from the Pro Display XDR sucessor, is “destined to be about half the price” of Apple’s professional display.

Gurman also says he’s “hoping” that this new external display “launches in the coming year.” It’s important to notice that as the journalist says “hoping,” it isn’t clear whether Gurman is betting or in fact has a source that told him that.

Speaking of Macs and iPads, I’m hoping Apple’s next external monitor—destined to be about half the price of the Pro Display XDR—launches in the coming year.

Last month, Bloomberg’s journalist also wrote about the development of this new external display:

I strongly believe [Apple will launch a new external monitor for its latest Macs.] (…) At this point, the cost of building that monitor has likely come down, and with a few tweaks and perhaps a slight drop in brightness, Apple might be able to get to a similar quality monitor (at a slightly smaller size) at perhaps about half the price. By the way, it’s still hilarious that Apple tried to justify the current monitor’s price by comparing it to a $43,000 Hollywood-grade reference monitor.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s plans for a lower-priced external display. Also in December, a leaker indicated that Apple is in “early development” of 24-inch and 27-inch external displays.

The company’s also working on a successor to the Pro Display XDR, as 9to5Mac has reported. This professional screen will have an Apple-made SoC, which right now is the A13 Bionic chip — the same one used in the iPhone 11 lineup. Along with the A13 chip, this external display features the Neural Engine, which accelerates machine learning tasks.

Are you excited about this rumored product? What would you use one for? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: