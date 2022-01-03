Apple promoting Fitness+ with homepage takeover before you break those New Year’s resolutions

New year, new you – Apple’s website is promoting Fitness+ service if you access the company’s page. This change, most likely, is to encourage people to have a healthier year and, of course, to promote Apple’s own fitness service.

When you access apple.com, you’ll watch a short video with Apple Fitness+ trainers working out. Different from what customers are used to, there are no references about new iPhones, Apple Watch, AirPods, Mac, or even the holidays gifts.

After the short video plays, Apple displays this message:

11 workout types, everything from HIIT to Yoga. New workouts and meditations every week. All powered by Apple Watch.

Then, the company says users can get up to three months of trial whether they buy a new Apple Watch. For Fitness+ users, Apple also notified them about 25 new workouts available within the Fitness app for this New Year.

Apple Fitness+ just made it through its first anniversary. Last November, the service got its biggest expansion with 15 new regions, including Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE.

With iOS 15.1 released in November, Apple Fitness+ started featuring Group Workouts and Guided Meditation. With SharePlay, subscribers of the service can start a group workout or meditation with up to 32 of their friends and family while using FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad, and the selected Fitness+ session will stream completely in sync for every participant.

Once on a FaceTime call, users will navigate to the Fitness app, select a workout or meditation, see their friends and family onscreen, and get started. SharePlay also works with Apple TV so users can follow the workout on a big screen while staying connected with friends on FaceTime using their iPhone or iPad. When working out in a group through SharePlay, users will see their metrics and progress toward closing their Activity rings, while also seeing and hearing friends. During a workout, when someone moves ahead on the Burn Bar or closes their Activity rings, everyone working out will be notified so they can celebrate together.

To learn more about Apple Fitness+ and Apple One, click here.

