Apple Fitness+ invite users to celebrate New Year’s Day with new workouts

To celebrate Apple Fitness+’s first anniversary and its biggest expansion a few weeks ago, the app is inviting users to celebrate New Year with its instructors.

According to the app, new workouts and meditations inspired by the start of 2022 have arrived. For users, they just need to open the Fitness app to discover new sections, such as “Best of 2021,” “Celebrate,” as well as “New Workouts” and “New Meditations.”

For the “Best of 2021,” Apple Fitness+ editors chose 45 different exercises that were recorded during 2021, which have different lengths and go from cycling to strength, meditations, and more.

For the “Celebrate” section, which was created for “Holiday cheer and reflections,” there are 15 exercises with five new ones. These exercises are perfect to think about these past 12 months and prepare for New Year’s Day.

There are 22 new workouts this week. Coincidence or not, you can take advantage of my personal favorite instructor, Ben, with his dancing lessons with throwback hits, including Katy Pery’s Chained to the Rhythm.

For those who rather meditate, there are five new meditations. Two new sessions with JoAnna, one with Christian, Gregg, and Jessica. Each of them focuses on a different task: Awareness, Gratitude, Wisdom, Purpose, and Calm.

Ever since November, 15 new regions have had access to Apple Fitness+, which includes Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE.

With iOS 15.1 released last month, Apple Fitness+ started featuring Group Workouts and Guided Meditation. With SharePlay, subscribers of the service can start a group workout or meditation with up to 32 of their friends and family while using FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad, and the selected Fitness+ session will stream completely in sync for every participant.

Once on a FaceTime call, users will navigate to the Fitness app, select a workout or meditation, see their friends and family onscreen, and get started. SharePlay also works with Apple TV so users can follow the workout on a big screen while staying connected with friends on FaceTime using their iPhone or iPad. When working out in a group through SharePlay, users will see their metrics and progress toward closing their Activity rings, while also seeing and hearing friends. During a workout, when someone moves ahead on the Burn Bar or closes their Activity rings, everyone working out will be notified so they can celebrate together.

To learn more about Apple Fitness+ and Apple One, click here.

