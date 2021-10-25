Apple Fitness+ to launch in 15 new countries on November 3

With the release of iOS 15.1, macOS Monterey, and other Apple operating systems, the company also announced that its Apple Fitness+ service will expand to an additional 15 regions starting on November 3.

During the “California Streaming” event, Apple announced that Apple Fitness+ would be expanding to Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE later this year. Now, the company revealed that all of these countries will receive the service starting next week.

“We created Fitness+ so everyone would have a place they feel inspired and motivated, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We are so excited to be available to millions more people as we bring Fitness+ to 15 new countries next week, and can’t wait for them to meet our welcoming trainer team,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “We also think our users are going to love working out or meditating together with SharePlay. It’s a really fun way to connect with friends and family, even trade some words of encouragement or friendly smack talk, while also making progress toward closing their rings.”

For the new subscribers, Apple Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

Not only that but starting today, Fitness+ now features Group Workouts and Guided Meditation. With SharePlay, subscribers of the service can start a group workout or meditation with up to 32 of their friends and family while using FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad, and the selected Fitness+ session will stream completely in sync for every participant.

Once on a FaceTime call, users will navigate to the Fitness app, select a workout or meditation, see their friends and family onscreen, and get started. SharePlay also works with Apple TV so users can follow the workout on a big screen while staying connected with friends on FaceTime using their iPhone or iPad. When working out in a group through SharePlay, users will see their metrics and progress toward closing their Activity rings, while also seeing and hearing friends. During a workout, when someone moves ahead on the Burn Bar or closes their Activity rings, everyone working out will be notified so they can celebrate together.

To learn more about Fitness+ and Apple One, click here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: