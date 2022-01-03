Samsung announces Smart Monitor M8 with iMac-like design, USB-C, AirPlay, webcam

Samsung has announced three new displays that it will launch this year with one of the most interesting models for Mac users being the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 with USB-C connectivity, and handy features like AirPlay built-in.

Samsung revealed its 2022 monitor lineup to kick off CES in a press release.

“Samsung’s 2022 lineup represents the next generation in monitor innovation with offerings that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers and everyone in between,” said Hyesung Ha, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

For Mac users, the new Smart Monitor M8 will likely be the most compelling of the three. With a new white finish and iMac-style design coming in at just 11.4mm thick (0.1mm thinner than the M1 iMac), this display includes:

USB-C with up to 65W charging

Moveable magnetic SlimFit webcam

400 nits brightness

99% sRGB

32-inch panel

“Warm white” finish

Slim bezels

Doubles as a smart TV

With an ultra-slim thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” (Model Name: M80B) provides space efficiency. Especially for those who value style, it features a sophisticated flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white color that fits perfectly everywhere. The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

Samsung hasn’t shared pricing, release details, or the full tech specs yet. But with the Smart Monitor M7 that launched last year coming with a 4K resolution and AirPlay support built-in from $400, we’d expect the upcoming M8 keeps those great features while staying in the affordable display territory.

Samsung also announced what it says is the world’s first 1000R curved display with 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for gaming.

Odyssey Neo G8 features:

Mini-LED

32-inch panel

Quantum HDR with 2,000 nits peak brightness

240Hz refresh

4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution

Finally, Samsung will launch two models of the UHD Monitor S8:

27 and 32-inch models

Up to 98% DCI-P3

USB-C connectivity with 90W charging

LAN ports

Worlds’ first UL verified Glare Free monitor

We’ll have to wait to learn about pricing and launch details for these new Samsung displays. You can keep an eye for when that drops below along with the rest of the best displays already available for Mac:

