Dell unveils 32-inch 4K USB-C UltraSharp Monitor with built-in 4K HDR Sony webcam

Dell has announced a new 4K Ultra Sharp Monitor specifically designed with video conferencing in mind. The new 32-inch display packs a lot of features like USB-C single cable connectivity and integrated I/O hub, 90W charging, built-in 4K HDR Sony webcam, dual microphones, IPS Black panel technology, and more.

Dell announced the new 32-inch Ultra Sharp Conference Monitor at CES today saying it includes two breakthroughs with the “World’s 1st 31.5” 4K video conferencing monitor featuring an intelligent 4K web-cam, and it is the first monitor in its class with IPS Black panel technology.”

The monitor also features echo-cancelling dual array microphones plus 14W speakers to offer what Dell calls “the best collaboration and visual experience possible, making it feel like you’re there in person.”

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferecing Monitor specs:

31.5-inch display IPS Black technology 16:9 aspect ratio

3840 x 2160 resolution

98% DCI-PC, 100% sRGB, and HDR 400 certified

Integrated 4K webcam with HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor

USB-C with 90W power delivery

USB-C hub with DisplayPort 1.4, multiple USB-A up to 10Gbps, USB-C 15W + 10Gbps), RJ45 Ethernet, audio port, and more

400 nits typcial brightness

Daisy chain support

Support to source from 2 computers simultaneously

Dell says it’s planning to launch the new monitor on March 29 with price details coming in the months ahead. Keep an eye for when that drops in our display round-up below along with the rest of the best displays already available for Mac:

