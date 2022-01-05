Deals: M1 iMac returns to all-time lows, save on iPad mini 6, Beats Flex $40, more

Halfway through the workweek, Apple’s latest M1 iMac has returned to the Amazon all-time low. That’s alongside being able to score a rare discount on cellular iPad mini 6 models, as well as Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip for $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac returns to Amazon all-time lows

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest M1 iMac starting at $1,249 for the entry-level 7-core/8GB/256GB model. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at only the second Amazon price cut on this configuration as well as the best price in months. The elevated 8-core model is down to $1,599, saving you $100 in the process and marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest M1 iMac was refreshed last year with Apple Silicon under the hood alongside a drastically redesigned exterior to match. Rocking a 4K Retina display with True Tone and a 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also six speakers capable of delivering Spatial Audio playback. Not to mention, a pair of Thunderbolt ports and up to 512GB of storage to round out the package with 8GB of RAM. Get a closer look in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

Apple’s new cellular iPad mini 6 comes within $1 of the all-time low

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $630 in several styles. Marking a rare discount since launching last fall, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is down from its usual $649 price tag.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in, too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

Bring the Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip on your next workout

Amazon is currently offering the Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $40. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of the Black Friday price while saving you 20%.

Perfect for bringing along on New Year’s resolution-driven runs or other workouts, the Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip that allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too. Find all of the other details in our hands-on review.

