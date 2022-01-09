HomePod mini teased for broader expansion in 2022

Apple has been hinting that it could launch the HomePod mini in more countries in 2022. After adding new languages support to the smart speaker, it appears that Sweden could receive the product soon.

According to Teknivecka, Apple has been testing the HomePod mini in Sweden. The site says it has received several tips from people who are testing the product in the country.

As shown in a video, a HomePod mini responds in Swedish, which is currently impossible, as the company doesn’t support the language on current software. The publication notes that Swedish support seems to be “a couple of months away” as the tests have been going on for eight weeks and that Siri still has difficulty answering simple questions.

Following tvOS 15.2 release last month, in addition to adding support for Apple Music Voice Plan, the update enabled Dutch and Russian languages for Siri on the HomePod, suggesting that HomePod mini is coming soon to more countries.

With that, there are at least three new countries readying the HomePod mini launch: Russia, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Thai blog AppleForward has also reasons to believe Apple could also ready the product launch in Thailand, as the company’s own website is showing a HomePod mini page. Although, when you click on it, an error page appears.

Recently, the same happened in the Brazilian store. Apple was showing a HomePod mini section, not translated, and unclickable. Whether it’s just a bug, one thing is for sure: while the original product failed in sales numbers, Apple has been pushing hard to make its mini smart speaker a success as it can be.

You can find below the video of the HomePod answering a question in Swedish. Are you excited to see the product expanding to more countries? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

