Siri on HomePod learns two new languages with 15.2 update

Following the release of iOS 15.2, tvOS 15.2 and other software updates, Apple on Monday also released HomePod Software 15.2. In addition to adding support for Apple Music Voice Plan, the update enables Dutch and Russian languages for Siri on the HomePod, suggesting that HomePod mini is coming soon to more countries.

While Siri on iOS is available in dozens of languages, Siri on the HomePod only works in the native languages of the countries where the product is officially available. With HomePod Software 15.2, Apple has officially added Dutch and Russian support for Siri’s language.

Software version 15.2 includes support for Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier designed to access music using Siri, and extends Siri voice recognition to new languages. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

The addition of these new languages to Siri on HomePod indicates that the HomePod mini will soon be released in the Netherlands and Russia.

Apple’s website in those countries does not include any mentions of the HomePod, but the addition of new Siri languages to HomePod Software in the past has always hinted at the company’s plans to bring the device to more countries.

In addition to new Siri languages, HomePod Software 15.2 comes with support for the Apple Music Voice Plan, which lets users subscribe to and use Apple Music exclusively through Siri for a lower price. Apple has also enabled multi-user Voice Recognition for HomePod users with language set to German with HomePod Software 15.2.

You can update your HomePod by going to the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

