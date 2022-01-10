Celebrate 2022 with a limited-time discount on 9to5Mac and friends merch

- Jan. 10th 2022 12:38 pm PT

We’re excited to share a special limited-time promo code for readers to use on 9to5Mac and friends apparel on Cotton Bureau. Shop our latest designs and use promo code: HELLO22 at checkout for 15% off of your order.

There are now 21 awesome apparel designs available on our Cotton Bureau shop. Whether you’re a fan of 9to5Mac, 9to5Google, 9to5Toys, or SpaceExplored, there’s something for you. Celebrate 15 years of the iPhone with our “9to5Mac Phone” shirt or snag a polishing cloth to keep your devices clean. And yes, fans of Android can find some delightful Material You-inspired shirts.

We’ve recently added two brand new shirt designs. There’s a fun “Hello 2022” shirt inspired by the original Macintosh as well as a new six-color 9to5Mac word mark one. Make sure to share your 9to5Mac and friends merch on social media and use #9to5MacMerch so we can find your posts!

