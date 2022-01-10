Deals: M1 MacBook Pro sees $199 discount, official iPhone 13 cases from $37, more

Kicking off another work week, all of today’s best deals are headlined an Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro discount at $199 off. That’s alongside a one-day Best Buy Apple sale and AirTags down at $23 each. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees $199 discount

Amazon is now offering the Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,150. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at $149 in savings alongside the best price since the holiday season. You can also score the elevated 512GB model at $1,300, saving you $199 from its usual $1,499 price tag.

Regardless of which model you end up going with, this is about as notable as it gets for finally scoring one of Apple’s M1 machines. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

Best Buy’s latest one-day flash sale discounts official iPhone 13 cases

Best Buy is now kicking off the work week by rolling out a new series of one-day deals in its latest flash sale. This time around you’ll find a wide range of product categories including iPhone 13 essentials, the latest Surface devices, battlestation upgrades, and more. Headlining all of the offers in the Best Buy Apple sale, we have Apple’s entire collection of iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $37. Delivering the second-best prices to date across the entire lineup, today’s discounts provide up to 23% in savings on covers for all four models of Apple’s latest handsets.

Having just been released earlier this fall, you’re looking at everything from silicone and clear cases to higher-end leather offerings in a variety of styles, all of which come equipped with MagSafe support. Not to mention, the use of premium materials to deliver the expected Apple seal of approval that make these so popular with our audience. You’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot.

Apple AirTags drop to $23 each when you buy four

Woot is offering a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $94. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since back on Cyber Monday and drops the price of each item finder down to $23.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

