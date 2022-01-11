Instagram could let you edit your profile grid in anyway you’d like in the future

A week after the head of Instagram announced that the app is testing three new feeds for its users, the social network could receive another important feature with the ability to edit the profile grid so users could create their ultimate personal aesthetic feed.

According to leaker and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing users to rearrange posts in any order they like. So, instead of deleting a photo that no longer works with your feed’s aesthetic, you could just rearrange it rather than deleting or archiving the post.

This new feature could be especially helpful for brands, business accounts, and personal bloggers. As shown by Paluzzi, this feature would be available in a section called “Profile information.” When you select “Edit Grid,” Instagram would show you your feed with the information “Drag and drop to reorder.”

With that, just select where you want to insert each photo or video for a clearer view of your profile feed.

It’s important to notice that this feature is completely different than the one Instagram announced last week, with the ability to rearrange your home feed in three different options.

According to the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, the company will launch three different views on the user’s home screen, with two of them giving you the option to see posts in chronological order:

Home: Home is the experience users know today, according to Mosseri. The app ranks content based on how interested it thinks you are.

Home is the experience users know today, according to Mosseri. The app ranks content based on how interested it thinks you are. Favorites: It’s a list of accounts that you want to make sure you don’t miss things from. Mosseri says he uses this feed to see what his siblings are doing, his favorite creators, and a few of his best friends.

It’s a list of accounts that you want to make sure you don’t miss things from. Mosseri says he uses this feed to see what his siblings are doing, his favorite creators, and a few of his best friends. Following: Just like the old Instagram, you’ll see posts from all your followers in chronological order.

Although the new feed option is set to launch in the first half of 2022, it’s unclear whether Instagram will ever release the ability to edit your own grid. Are you excited to try these features? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

