The nightmare is over: the Apple Polishing Cloth is back in-stock and ready to ship

The Apple polishing cloth has become a legendary meme in the technology world, both because of its price tag and because it’s been virtually impossible to obtain – the $19 polishing cloth was previously backordered several months but now delivers within two days. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on Apple’s polishing cloth, now is the time to jump on it.

We reviewed Apple’s polishing cloth back in November and shared how much we love it. Despite all of the jokes, it’s a great product that’s worth adding to your collection. It does a great job of effortlessly cleaning your screens.

The polishing cloth is not available in Apple retail stores and is currently exclusive to the Apple online store. It was previously available both in stores and online, but likely because of the supply constraints it appears that Apple has opted not to replenish retail store stock. If you wanted to order for in-store pick up you’re out of luck. Thankfully, if you order online, it will arrive within two days.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: