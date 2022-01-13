Apple Store bag check settlement details now available on company’s website

A judge last month gave provisional approval to a proposed Apple Store bag check settlement, in which the Cupertino company has agreed to pay a four-figure some to compensate employees in California for unpaid time waiting for off-the-clock searches.

Details of the settlement are now available on Apple’s website …

Background

We recently summarized the eight-year history of the case.

A judge had to approve the settlement, and said that it wasn’t perfect but would be allowed to proceed, with some small modifications.

He demanded lawyers make the process for opting out of the settlement easier for class members. He insisted they drop requirements that class members use “magic words” to opt out. He further stated opts-outs should be accepted by electronic submission and not just mail.

Apple Store bag check settlement details

Apple has now put the settlement documents online.

The Frlekin v. Apple Inc. California class action regarding unpaid wages for time spent in bag and technology checks has settled. Below are links to the notices of settlement. If you have questions regarding the notices or the settlement, you may contact the settlement administrator at www.AppleBagCheckSettlement.com.

The settlement was made under California labor laws, so only applies to employees within the state.

Photo: Oliur/Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: