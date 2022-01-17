Apple teases Apple Pay coming soon to Argentina and Peru

After a bank in Peru teased the imminent launch of Apple Pay in the country last week, Apple is now the one saying its own payment service will be launching soon in Argentina and Peru.

As you can see on the Latin America page of Apple Pay, the company says the service is available in Costa Rica, and it’s “coming soon to Argentina and Peru.”

Over the past year, the company has been expanding its service in the Americas as Costa Rica and Colombia received support for Apple Pay in 2021. Now, Argentina and Peru will be the new two countries to get the service, as Chile could be the next to also support Apple’s own payment system.

In September, Banco de Chile, one of the most important banks of the South American country, let its customers add their cards to the iPhone’s Wallet app to use Apple Pay. A few days later, the bank removed these cards as Apple wasn’t ready to promote the service just yet. Then, in December, Banco de Chile added the terms and conditions for customers to use the service. As of now, it’s unclear when it will launch in the country.

In Peru, something similar happened, as Interbank started promoting on its website Apple Pay launch, saying its Visa credit cards could be added to the Wallet, as well as two videos showing how to add a card to the Apple Wallet.

It’s not usual for Apple to tease the launch of Apple Pay through its website, although it’s a good confirmation that banks in Latin American are eager to bring the service to more of their customers.

In South America, Brazil was the first country to receive the service a few years ago, and the latest bank to support Apple’s own payment system is the fintech Nubank.

9to5Mac will let you know when Apple Pay launches in Argentina and Peru.

Does your country already support Apple Pay? How often do you use Apple’s own payment system? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: