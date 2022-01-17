Monday’s best deals: M1 Pro MacBook Pro, Best Buy flash sale, Anker accessories from $9, more

A new week is underway and headlined by a collection of Apple discounts. Leading the way, we have the first M1 Pro MacBook Pro discount in months alongside a 1-day Best Buy flash sale and Anker iPhone accessories from $9. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro on sale for first time in months

Amazon is now offering the Apple 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,950. Marking only the second Amazon discount to date and the lowest in just under two months, today’s offer is down from the usual $1,999 price tag and marking an all-around rare offer in the first place.

Apple’s all-new M1 Pro MacBook Pro arrives with an almost entirely redesigned package that refreshes everything from the screen to internals. Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display pairs with all of the power from the new M1 Pro chip, alongside the return of MagSafe charging. Not to mention, there’s also up to 17-hour battery life and improved I/O like three Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and an SD card slot. See why it was our Apple product of the year, as well.

Best Buy’s latest 24-hour flash sale now live

Another week has arrived and Best Buy is celebrating by launching a new 24-hour flash sale. Spanning everything from all-time lows on Apple’s latest to TVs, standing desks, and other gear for your everyday carry, shipping is free across the board in orders over $35. Amazon is also matching many of the price cuts as well. Leading the way this time around, a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags are down to $94. Marking all-time lows from either retailer, you’re dropping the price per tag down to $23 while matching our previous mention.

If you’ve been looking for a chance to try out Apple’s first entry into the item finding space, today’s discount delivers just that with all of the unique U1 chip features in tow. Driven by an augmented reality interface for precision finding, these iPhone 13 accessories leave lost keys, bags, and other gear in 2021. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save on Anker iPhone accessories from $9

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is starting off the week by launching a new accessory sale today, with deals marked down to as low as $9. Headlining the discounts this time around, the new Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger is down to $30. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at one of the first discounts and a new all-time low. This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your iPhone and other everyday carry gear with a two-port design. It can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up an iPhone 13 at the full 20W on top of AirPods or even an iPad. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too.

