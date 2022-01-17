What do you think Apple will call its first AR/VR headset?

The looming Apple Headset has started to dominate the rumor mill, with expectations heating up ahead of a potential announcement sometime this year or in 2023. But while we already know many specifications of the headset, one thing that we don’t know is what it will be called.

Right off the bat, it’s important to remember that Apple marketing names stay under wraps until the last minute. While we already know many specifications of Apple’s rumored headset, reports have not offered any specific details on what the name of the product will be. In fact, it’s even possible that Apple itself has not yet nailed down a specific name for the product.

The reason for this is that many details about Apple products don’t leak from within Apple itself. Instead, the rumors come from Apple suppliers and partners. This is why the specifications of a product are often leaked well in advance of a product’s announcement, while details like naming and pricing remain under wraps.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter this weekend, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman outlined multiple different options for the Apple Headset naming. The possibilities suggested by Gurman include:

Apple Vision

Apple Reality

Apple Sight/iSight

Apple Lens

Apple Goggles

Apple AR, Apple VR, Apple XR, Apple MR or Apple SR

Since then, we’ve been pondering other possibilities for the naming of Apple’s AR/VR headset, including Apple View. Another possibility is the rather basic but clear Apple Headset.

But personally, I’m hoping that that Apple Vision is what Apple ultimately chooses. This is a simple, one-word name for the product — and Apple already offers a Vision framework for developers that has some interesting tie-ins with AR/VR use cases.

What do you think Apple should call its first AR/VR headset? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: