Belkin launches new MagSafe charging puck for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 with built-in kickstand

The third-party market of MagSafe accessories continues to grow. This week, Belkin has officially started selling its Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe in the United States. This ‘portable’ MagSafe charger features a clever design with a built-in kickstand, but a high price tag to go along with it…

Belkin’s MagSafe Charger Pad is Apple-certified, which means it can reach top speeds of 15W for charging on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. You also get what Belkin describes as an “extra long” 2m braided cable in the box, but you won’t find an actual charging brick itself.

Belkin explains:

This portable wireless charger pad was engineered with official MagSafe technology to deliver fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand and an extra-long cable. The magnetic attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while a slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

While Apple sells its own MagSafe charging puck for $39, it features a shorter 1m cable. It also lacks the clever kick-stand design of the Belkin option, which the company describes as making it perfect for “hands-free streaming or scrolling while your phone charges.”

Belkin’s new Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad with MagSafe is available to order now from the company’s website for a whopping $59.99. It’s up to you to decide if that price is worth it or not, but that’s certainly pricier than some of the alternatives out there.

