Deals: iPhone 12/mini sees $232 refurb discounts, plus Philips Hue and Eve HomeKit gear

All of today’s best deals kick off with $232 iPhone 12/mini discounts. That’s alongside HomeKit gear from Philips Hue and Eve starting at $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $232 on iPhone 12/mini with rare cert. refurb discounts

Woot is discounting a selection of Apple’s previous-generation iPhone models in certified refurbished condition starting at $124. Prime members score free shipping, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick amongst the deals is on iPhone 12 64GB at $573. Originally fetching $799, today’s offer beats our previous refurbished mention by $72 in order to mark the best price we’ve seen yet.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save 33% on Philips Hue Color HomeKit Smart Bulbs at $30

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $30. While you’d currently pay $45 direct from Philips Hue, today’s offer marks the best offer we’ve seen to date at 33% off.

Perfect for getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding a current setup, these bulbs are some of our favorites at 9to5. On top of the usual Zigbee support for pairing to the hub for HomeKit control, there’s added Bluetooth for pairing directly to your smartphone, Echo speaker, and more. That’s alongside Color Ambiance illumination at the equivalent of 60W and even HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support.

Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread discounted to $64

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $64. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 20% in savings, a new all-time low, and one of the first discounts since launching last fall.

Geared towards supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well.

