WhatsApp plans to bring two-step verification to desktop and web versions

With WhatsApp readying the ability to migrate chat history from Android phones to iOS, the app is also in the works to improve its desktop and web versions with another major update.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing the ability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web version. Since lots of people rely on the app to work and communicate, it’s recurring that criminals also try to take advantage of WhatsApp users with scams.

While the app tried to address these scams by making it clear for users to add two-step verification and even letting the user unlock the app with Touch ID or Face ID, there’s a higher number of people losing their account or being scammed.

As WhatsApp still prepares multi-device support functionality, users will be able to access the app from the desktop or the web without the need of the phone nearby – or even turned on. With that in mind, adding two-step verification will help users have extra protection.

WABetaInfo notes:

“When there is a registration of your WhatsApp account, after entering the 6-digit code, a personal PIN will be required to log into the account. WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update. (…) It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification on the web/desktop client. This is very important especially when you lose your phone and you do not remember your PIN.”

As of now, it is unclear when it will be available for public beta testers, as the function is still in the early days of development.

Another feature WhatsApp is readying is the ability to view the chat wallpaper when placing voice calls on the iOS version of the app. WABetaInfo says that “at the moment, WhatsApp does not show up the real chat wallpaper (since you can select different wallpapers for different chats) but it always selects the default one.”

Are you excited to try these new features? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

