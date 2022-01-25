Apple releases App Store Connect API update to developers

Following the launch of the new App Store Connect experience earlier this month, Apple on Tuesday updated its App Store Connect API with new features. The new version is now available for developers and brings features such as more flexibility, custom workflows, and more.

With the update, developers can create and submit in-app events and even custom product pages using the API. All the new features introduced with the new App Store Connect experience, which includes sending multiple items in a single submission and changing app details without having to submit a new app version, are also part of the new API.

Here’s how Apple describes the update:

The App Store Connect API now offers greater flexibility to automate and customize workflows for your app. With these new capabilities, you can create and submit in-app events, custom product pages, and product page optimization tests. This release also includes support for the updated App Store submission experience, which lets you submit multiple items, submit without a new app version, and retrieve submission statuses.

App Store Connect API lets app developers automate tasks across developer tools, such as App Store Connect, Xcode, and Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles.

More details about the App Store Connect API update can be found on the Apple Developer website.

