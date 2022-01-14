New App Store Connect experience to be rolled out to all developers later this month

Apple last year introduced a new App Store Connect experience with some useful changes for developers, including the option to submit in-app events and edit items without having to create a new version of the app. While this update was optional, Apple is now informing developers that it will be rolled out to everyone later this month.

The company has confirmed via the Apple Developer website that all developer accounts will be automatically upgraded with the new App Store Connect experience on January 25, 2022. Right now, if you want to try out the new experience, you need to manually opt in.

Last year, we introduced an updated way to submit apps, in-app events, custom product pages, and product page optimization tests for review in App Store Connect. Starting January 25, 2022, the submission experience will be automatically updated for all App Store Connect accounts.

For those unfamiliar, App Store Connect is the platform where developers can submit their iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS apps to the App Store. Apple is making it easier for developers to update their app information (such as product pages and in-app events) without having to create and submit a new version of the app – which is currently required.

You can check out everything that changes with the new experience below:

Include multiple items in one submission.

Submit in-app events, custom product pages, and product page optimizationtests without needing a new app version.

Manage your submissions and communicate with App Review on the new, persistent App Review page.

Edit items in your submission.

Remove items with issues from your submission and continue with items that were accepted by App Review.

View a history of submissions created using the updated experience, including messages from App Review.

If you don’t want to wait, the new App Store Connect experience can still be enabled manually for each developer account. More details can be found on Apple’s website.

