Apple rolling out new firmware version for Beats Studio Buds

After rolling out a firmware update for AirPods 3 earlier this month, Apple is now rolling out an update for Beats Studio Buds.Today’s update brings the Beats Studio Buds firmware to version 10M359, but unfortunately, Apple has not provided any details on what’s new.

Apple’s last firmware update came to the Beats Studio Buds back in December, bringing the truly wireless earbuds to version 9M6599. Today’s update is the first since then for Beats Fit Pro users.

As you probably know by now, Apple also does not make it easy to manually update your AirPods or Beats to new firmware versions. Instead, the company says new firmware versions will install when the Beats are connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone.

On an iPhone, you can check your Beats firmware by following these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone

Navigate to the “Bluetooth” menu

Find your Beats in the list of devices

Tap the “i” next to them

Look at the “Firmware Version” number

If you’re using Beats Studio Buds with an Android device, you can check your firmware version in the Beats application itself.

If you spot any changes in the Beats firmware update rolling out today, let us know down in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

