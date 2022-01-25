Apple sets next Apple Watch Activity Challenges for February with exclusive awards

Apple has set its next two Apple Watch Activity Challenges for next month, including one for Lunar New Year as well as Black History Month. Head below for the details on how to partake in these challenges, which can unlock special badges and achievements in the Fitness app.

First off, Apple will hold an Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Lunar New Year from February 1 through February 15. The company explains:

Balance this season of relaxation with a little exercise. Do any workout for at least 20 minutes between February 1 and 15 to get this award. Record your workout with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

The Lunar New Year Challenge will likely only be available in China and other east Asian countries. Apple has previously made other Apple Watch Activity Challenges available exclusively in China as well.

Secondly, in the United States and other countries, Apple will hold its annual Unity Challenge from February 7 through February 28.

This month, let’s honor Black history and look forward to our future together. Earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring seven days in a row during February.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. Completing the challenge with any workout app that logs data to Apple’s Fitness app will unlock the virtual achievement on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app.

You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workouts service that offers a variety of different categories of content as well as Time To Walk workouts and Time to Run workouts.

Apple Watch users will be notified about these Activity Challenges prior to when they kick off. Will you be taking part? Let us know down in the comments!

Lunar New Year Challenge stickers

Unity Challenge stickers

