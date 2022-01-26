Stacktrace Podcast 170: “Welcome to programming”

John and Rambo revisit the topic of SwiftUI and UIKit interoperability, and discuss which of the two UI frameworks that’s recommend for beginners to start with. Also, the launch of AirBuddy 2.5, and using phased rollouts when releasing new app versions.
Links
- SwiftUI and UIKit interoperability
- Rambo’s HostingWindowController
- Sparkle
- Paddle
- Rambo’s “AirBuddy 2.5 development trivia” Twitter thread
