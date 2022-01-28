How to install iOS 15.4 beta and try out Face ID With a Mask and Universal Control

iOS 15.4 comes with a variety of great new features like Universal Control for iPad and Face ID With a Mask for iPhone. Follow along for how to install iOS 15 beta to test everything out.

Apple has now released both the free public beta and developer beta for iOS 15.4. Along with Face ID With a Mask for iPhone and the anticipated Universal Control for iPad, the iOS 15.4 beta includes over 30 new emoji, a new widget for the Wallet app, notes support for passwords, and more.

Below we’ll cover how to install both the free iOS 15 public beta and developer beta.

How to install iOS 15 public beta

Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad On your iPhone or iPad, head to Apple’s public beta website Tap the arrow in the top right corner, sign in if you’re not already Now make sure you’re on the iOS “Guide for Public Betas” Swipe down and under the Get Started section, tap enroll your iOS device Swipe down again and tap Download Profile Tap Allow to download the profile, hit Close Head to Settings on your device and tap Profile Downloaded near the top Tap Install in the top right corner, enter your passcode if needed Read the consent agreement, then tap Install two more times Your iPhone or iPad will prompt you to restart to complete the changes After it reboots, head back to Settings > General > Software update You should see iOS 15 public beta available, tap Download and Install

How to install iOS 15 developer beta

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that here (runs $99/year).

Make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad On your iPhone or iPad, head to Apple’s Developer website Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner, sign in if you’re not already under Account Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner again, choose Downloads Swipe down and tap Install Profile next to the iOS 15.4 beta or iPadOS 15.4 beta Tap Allow to download the profile, hit Close Head to Settings on your device and tap Profile Downloaded near the top Tap Install in the top right corner, enter your passcode if needed Read the consent agreement, then tap Install two more times Your iPhone or iPad will prompt you to restart to complete the changes After it reboots, head back to Settings > General > Software update You should see iOS 15 available, tap Download and Install

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: